Carol Jacquart
1940 - 2020
Carol Jacquart

Sturgeon Bay - Carol Ann Jacquart, 80, Sturgeon Bay passed away at Sturgeon Bay Health Services on October 8, 2020. She was born March 3, 1940, in Kewaunee County to Glenway and Myrtle (Kudick) Luedtke. She graduated from Kewaunee High School. On May 3, 1974, she married Donald Jacquart at St. Peter's Church in Kewaunee. He preceded her in death on August 25, 1992. Carol was a realtor for American Home Realty. She loved people, bowling and playing cards.

Survivors include her three children, Kevin (Daisy) Haegele; Kandace Haegele and Kim Haegele; three grandchildren, Alex (Marge) Vlies; Samantha (Ron) Zitlow; Jennifer (Alex) Ryterski; three great grandchildren; a brother, Roger (Jan) Luedtke; two sisters, Linda (Roger) Neuzil; Lou Ann (Ray) Easton. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Donald.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, the Rev. Joel Sauer officiating. Burial will be in Bayside Cemetery. Friends may call at the church after 10:00 a.m. Tuesday until time of services. Forbes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
OCT
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay
319 West Spruce Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
(920) 743-6574
