Carol Jean (Barney) Hauserman
GREEN BAY - Carol Jean (Barney) Hauserman, 76, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, passed away on August 15, 2019.
Carol was born July 1, 1943 in Ishpeming, Michigan to Ray and Orva (Hillman) Barney. She was raised in Negaunee, Michigan and graduated from Negaunee High School in 1961. She earned a Bachelor of Music degree from Northern Michigan University in 1966. Carol played the viola and enjoyed classical music and opera.
Carol taught kindergarten in Kingsford, Michigan and in 1969, married Peter Hauserman. They moved to Green Bay, Wisconsin and raised two children, Heidi and Peter. Carol was a substitute teacher for eight years in the Green Bay area and began teaching full-time at Eisenhower Elementary School in 1989. She retired in 2006.
In addition to music, Carol was an avid reader, enjoyed jigsaw and crossword puzzles, lunching and socializing with her close group of friends and traveling throughout Europe. She was also an amazing cook. (Her son-in-law will miss her dearly.)
Carol was a wonderful, loving mother and grandmother, full of patience, wisdom and kindness. Her granddaughters, Hayley and Kate, will remember and cherish how she always made time to attend and support their music, athletic and academic events, the Easter egg hunts, the Thanksgiving feasts, the wonderful Christmas Eves and their very special "Grandma days" when Carol would spend one-on-one time with each of them. Carol was positive, nurturing and generous to her children, grandchildren, those lucky enough to have her as a teacher and to her many friends and family.
As a teacher, Carol valued education and was herself a life-long learner. She earned her Master's degree in Creative Arts from Lesley College while teaching full time. After retiring, she continued to take classes in history, literature and foreign languages. At the age of 75 she was taking both French and German and enjoyed translating German texts.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Peter Eliot Hauserman. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Heidi and Dean Hilbert, and granddaughters Hayley Jane and Kate Elizabeth Hilbert of Luxemburg, Wisconsin, her sister, Beverly Pascoe of Marquette, Michigan, her brother Leigh Barney of Green Bay, her sister-in-law, (and bonus little sister) Jane Carroll, of Roscommon, Michigan, several nieces and nephews, and former spouse Peter J. Hauserman of Green Bay.
Carol's family will receive friends at the Pfotenhauer Funeral Home & Cremation Service, East-Town location, 2379 East Mason St. in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Wednesday, August 21 beginning at 4:00 p.m. A service to honor and celebrate Carol's life will begin at 7:00 pm. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneral Home.com
Carol's family would like to extend a special thank you to Aunt Bev who took wonderful care of Mom and made it possible for her to spend her last weeks at home in comfort and peace. We are forever grateful.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019