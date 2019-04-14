|
Carol Jean (Renier) Lindsley
Green Bay - Carol Jean (Renier) Lindsley, 82, died peacefully Sunday, April 7, 2019, at a local hospital. She was born January 1, 1937, in Green Bay to the late Alvin and Mabel (Paque) Renier.
Carol was a graduate of Green Bay East High School, Class of 1955. On May 7, 1960, Carol married Ervin H. Lindsley at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral. He preceded her in death on January 20, 1993. Carol was a homemaker until her last child started high school, then she worked for the Green Bay area school system as a teacher's aide for over 20 years. She was a member of St. Matthew Parish for over 50 years, served as a Eucharistic Minister for St. Willebrord Parish, was a member of the VFW Auxiliary Post #2113, and volunteered as Den Mother for the Cub Scouts. Family was extremely important to Carol. She was always involved in her children's and grandchildren's activities and will be remembered as a dedicated and loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Carol is survived by her children; Peter (Anne) Lindsley, Tracey (Craig) Kozlowski, Scott (Arlene) Lindsley; grandchildren, Andrew and Bryce; sister, Janice (Ron) Spielbauer; brother, James (Mary Jane) Renier; brother-in-law, Verne Lindsley; sister-in-law, Barb (Don) Zich; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ervin; her parents; a brother-in-law, Gerald "Buck" Lindsley; and a sister-in-law, Mary Lou Lindsley.
Friends may call at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason Street, on Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Parish Wake Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Friends may also call at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 130 Saint Matthews Street, on Wednesday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, at the church, with the Rev. Robert Kabat officiating. Burial will be in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers other expressions of sympathy will be appreciated. On-line condolences may be sent to the Lindsley Family by going to www.prokowall.com.
Carol's family extends a sincere word of thanks to the doctors and staff of Aurora BayCare Medical Center, and to the wonderful staff of Rennes Health & Rehab Center.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019