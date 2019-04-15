Services
Green Bay - Carol Jean (Renier) Lindsley, 82, died peacefully Sunday, April 7, 2019, at a local hospital. She was born January 1, 1937, in Green Bay to the late Alvin and Mabel (Paque) Renier. Friends may call at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason Street, on Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Parish Wake Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Friends may also call at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 130 Saint Matthews Street, on Wednesday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, at the church, with the Rev. Robert Kabat officiating. Burial will be in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers other expressions of sympathy will be appreciated. On-line condolences may be sent to the Lindsley Family by going to www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 15, 2019
