Carol Jean Swender

Carol Jean Swender Obituary
Carol Jean Swender

Madison - Carol Jean Swender, age 80, of Madison, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born on Jan. 7, 1940, the daughter of Harvey and Inez (Rosin) Zittlow.

Carol graduated from Columbia Nursing School. She married Robert Swender on May 25, 1963, at St. John Lutheran Church Wrightstown, Wis. Carol worked as a registered nurse before retiring. She was a member of All Saints Lutheran Church in Fitchburg.

Carol loved to cook, get out onto the golf course, and spend time fishing. She also loved to read. She was very religious and was a member of her church's Bible study group. Carol's travels took her to Europe, New Zealand, Australia and China. However, closer to home, she loved spending time in Manitoba fishing with her husband, Bob.

Carol is survived by her husband, Robert; brother, Paul (Sally) Zittlow; sister, Ruth Zittlow; sister-in-law, Jeanne (Henry) Erke; and brother-in-law, David (Kathleen) Swender. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Beverly Baumgartner.

Burial will be held at Appleton Highland Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to All Saints Lutheran Church Endowment Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
