Carol Jean Van Dreel
Green Bay - Carol Jean Van Dreel left us peacefully to be with her one true love on Monday, March 25, 2019. Born on July 24, 1934 in Green Bay, WI, she is the daughter of Harold and Virgil (Doyen) Coppersmith. Carol Jean is a graduate of East High School. On November 28, 1953, she married her soulmate, Gordon F. Van Dreel. The two met when Gordie was home on leave three years into his four-year term in the Navy. When his term was complete and Gordie returned home for good, the couple wed and they began their idyllic life together.
Carol Jean was cherished family and a close friend to many people throughout her life and was always there if you needed someone. She was a great listener, and would help anyone out of a tough situation. Carol Jean especially enjoyed talking to children, and took care of her granddaughters for many years on a daily basis. She also enjoyed having nieces, nephews and Godchildren visit and stay over.
She loved life and really enjoyed getting out of the house and being around people. Often, she could be found shopping and going out to eat. Her favorite restaurants were the Golden Basket, Bay Family, The Pancake Place and Olive Garden, where she made many friends over the years.
She lived to travel and was always planning her next trip from the moment she got home from the last trip. Carol Jean would go anywhere and accept doing whatever the rest of her family wanted to do. Over the past 24 years, she went to 93 countries and enjoyed 43 cruises doing everything from camel riding past the pyramids of Egypt, to elephant riding through the jungle in Thailand, late night kayaking in Puerto Rico's phosphorescent bay, tuk-tuk riding in India, long-tail boating the filthy, polluted canals of Bangkok, and basket riding the streets of Madeira in the Canary Islands.
Carol Jean will be sorrowfully missed by her three sons and their spouses, James "Jim" (Cheryl) Van Dreel, Gary (Becky) Van Dreel, Brian (Gail M.) Van Dreel; grandchildren, Bridget, Sarah, Alexandra, Breanna; great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Ethyn, Breckyn, Sidney, Gavin; sister, Donna Van Caster; sisters-in-law, Lois Coppersmith and Arleen Van Dreel; brothers-in-law, John (Kathleen) Van Dreel, Russell (Diane) Van Dreel; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Van Dreel; parents, Harold and Virgil (Doyen) Coppersmith; brother, Wayne Coppersmith; and brothers-in-law, Donald Van Dreel and Neal Van Caster.
Friends may call at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1484 Ninth St., from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019 with the Mass of Christian Burial following at 11 a.m., with Rev. Patrick C. Beno officiating. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum.
The Van Dreel family extends a special thank you to the staff of St. Vincent Hospital and Unity Hospice for making Carol Jean's last few weeks with us peaceful and comfortable.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019