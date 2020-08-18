1/1
Hobart - Carol Joy Whittaker passed on to the Heavens at 12:44p.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020. She was born in Marquette, MI on December 10, 1934 to Gunnard and Wilma (Hill) Rudness. She grew up in Marquette, graduating from Graveraet High School in Marquette in 1952. She married Ronald Cardone in 1954 and together they raised 5 children. She worked in various medical facilities in Marquette and was the office manager of the Twin Cities Medical Facility in Negaunee for several years. She and Ron parted ways and she moved to Florida in 1985 and began a career in the US Government Defense Department. It was in Florida that she met Peter Whittaker and they were married in 1996. He preceded her in death in 2017. Carol moved to Green Bay, WI in 2017 to be closer to her family. She enjoyed her friends at Woodside Oaks and recently moved to Emerald Bay Assisted Living.

Carol leaves behind her sons: Michael (Cathy) Cardone, Negaunee, MI., Greg (Sharon) Cardone, Hobart, WI.; daughters: Lynne (Mark) Sundblad, Ishpeming, MI., Susan (Joseph) Argall, Gladstone, MI., and Marcia Nieman (Bill Mohar), Two Harbors, MN.; grandchildren: Rylan Cardone, Ramen Cardone, Jennifer Sundblad, Matt Argall, Katie Argall, Raina Yamry, Erin Fallgatter, Gary Nieman and Alyssa Nieman; great grandchildren: Aidan, Logan, Dawson, Lachlan, Wyatt and Elena. She also leaves behind a brother Don (Roberta) Rudness and several nieces and nephews. Carol was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Willard Rudness.

The family would like to thank the staff at Emerald Bay Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for the first rate care they provided our Mom on her final journey.

Due to the current environment surrounding COVID-19 and to follow Carol's wishes there will be no services. If you'd like to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home

