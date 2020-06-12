Carol L. Zelzer
Green Bay - Loving wife, mother and grandmother Carol Lee (Tuttle) Zelzer passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Carol was born February 3, 1952 and was a lifelong resident of Green Bay. Carol was known to her family and close friends as "Punkie." She graduated from Green Bay Southwest High School in 1970 and married James "Jim" Zelzer on October 14, 1972 at Trinity Lutheran Church. The couple raised two wonderful children, daughter Courtnay and son Nathan.
Carol was devoted to her family, spending many precious years as a homemaker when her children were young. When she returned to the workplace, Carol found joy working as an office manager for 15 years.
Carol was a comforting and supportive presence in her children's lives, serving actively as a school room parent, PTA member, and proud patron of the Green Bay West High School Booster Club. As a grandmother, Carol's fun-loving spirit built many treasured memories for her family. She regularly hosted special sleepovers for each grandchild and spoiled them at every chance.
She was known for her spunky sense of humor, a love of new adventures, lifelong enthusiasm for the Packers, and an inherent gift for listening as a trusted confidante. Carol will be dearly missed by all who knew her and loved her.
Carol is survived by her husband Jim; daughter Courtnay (Thomas) Rettler; son Nathan (Heather) Zelzer; grandchildren Hannah Rettler, Spencer Rettler (fiance Christine Tomlinson), Sarah Rettler, Jake Zelzer, Colin Zelzer, and Paige Zelzer; one sister Debbie (Mike) Dickey; brothers-in-law Dennis Johnson, Tom (Bonnie) Zelzer, Mike (Karen) Zelzer, Pat (Jill) Zelzer; mother-in-law Rita Zelzer; aunt Sally (Tuttle) Wright; uncle Jerry Sheriff; amazing friends and several special nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents Carroll and Phyllis (Sheriff) Tuttle; sister-in-law Susan Johnson; brothers-in-law Steve Zelzer and Bob Zelzer; and father-in-law Myron Zelzer.
A private family service will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos may be shared with Carol's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com. A link will also be made available on the tribute page to view the church service.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the Bellin Cancer Team and the Unity Hospice staff for their care and concern for Carol.
A memorial fund has been established for Unity Hospice, Wisconsin Humane Society - Green Bay Campus or Calvary Lutheran Church.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.