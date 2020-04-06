|
Carol M. O'Brien
Green Bay - Carol M. O'Brien, 86, of Green Bay, WI passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was born on July 7, 1933 to the late Clarence and Lilian Geyer. Carol married her husband Charles O'Brien in 1955.
Her children will always remember her as being a loving mother to them.
Carol is survived by her two daughters Tracy O'Brien and Kathryn O'Brien; grandchildren Kyla and Ian Tully and her sister Shirley Ann Geyer. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband Charles and two children Maureen O'Brien and Dennis O'Brien.
The family has chosen to have a private service. Newcomer- Green Bay Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. If you'd like to leave a message of sympathy or condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020