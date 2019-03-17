|
|
Carol M. Verdette
Green Bay -
Carol M. Verdette, 80, passed away on March 9th with her family by her side after an unexpected illness. She was born on May 28, 1938 to the late Raymond and Clara (Van Rens) Bellin.
Carol graduated from East De Pere High School. Then on August 10th, 1957 she married John Verdette at St. Francis Catholic Church. They shared 61 wonderful years of marriage.
Carol and Jack split time between their cottage on Shawano Lake and their condo in Fort Myers, Fl. Carol enjoyed sitting on the beach reading, playing Bridge and golfing. Carol and Jack traveled extensively all over the country, on many cruises. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
Carol is survived by her, children Kathleen (Bruce) Martell of Green Bay, Connie (Greg) Metzler of Keller, TX, Randall (Lori) Verdette of Suamico; grandchildren: Amanda (Sean) Bunch, Andrea (Jeff) Major and Karina Verdette; great grandchildren: Jaxon Major, Alexis Major, Holland Bunch; sister in law Marlene (Gerald) Vande Loo; nieces: Kelly (Jim) Donnelly, Kristy (Brian) Thurlow and Kari (Chris) Mellin.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband Jack, her parents Raymond and Clara Bellin, Mother - in- law and Father-in-law Vernal and Julia Verdette.
The family is holding a private service. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family with arrangements.
The family would like to thank the staff at Unity Hospice, and the many caregivers, for all their loving care and support.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019