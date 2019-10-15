|
Carol Mae (Ambrosius) Peters
De Pere - Carol Mae (Ambrosius) Peters passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 surrounded by her family due to complications of cancer. She was born on October 20, 1940 to the late John and Johanna Ambrosius, Carol was the youngest and lone surviving sibling of a family of 6 children. On June 24, 1961, Carol married Richard at St. Boniface Parish in DePere. Carol was a lifelong DePere resident.
Carol was a strong, determined woman who loved her family and grandchildren with her loving heart. Carol worked at Humana in DePere until her early retirement in 2000. She volunteered countless hours at the DePere Community Center where she made many great friends. She also served the city of DePere as an officer on the board for Care for All Ages as well as on the St. Francis Altar society helping with funeral dinners and other special events. She loved to bake and generously shared her delicious cookies with many throughout the years.
Carol will be missed by her husband, Richard "Dick" and her 3 loving children and their families all of DePere. Son, Mike (Kay Scray) (Kay's son, Shawn (Cheryl) Scray and their children, Jenna & Emmalee); daughter Laurie (Paul) DeBaker (and their children, Devin & Darren (fiancé, Mariah Kartchner); & son Ron (Linda) (and their children Justin (Nicole) and Travis. Additionally, Carol is survived by sisters-in-law, Germaine & Mickey Ambrosius and Norma & Barb Peters. As well as many dear nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceding Carol are her siblings, brothers, Bill & Bud Ambrosius; sister Luella (Henry) VanRossum; sister Darlene (Bob) Miller; sister Bernice (Willie) VanWychen. Richard's brothers Tom & Gerald "Uncle Buck" Peters. As well as her parents and Richard's parents, Frank and Nell Peters.
Carol's life will be honored with visitation at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 220 S. Michigan St, De Pere, on Saturday, October 19, from 9:00am until 10:45am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am with Father Matt Faucett officiating. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family. Online condolences at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
Our family would like to thank the caregivers of Allouez Parkside Village and Unity Hospice for their care and concern.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019