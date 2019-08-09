|
|
Carol Montour
Evansville - Carol Ann Montour (Gray) age 75 of Evansville, WI (formerly of Suring), passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 with family by her side.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Suring, WI from 9 am until the funeral service at 10 am with Pastor Bill Krauss. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019