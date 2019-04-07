|
|
Carol (Van Dyke) Newhouse
Wrightstown - Carol C. (Van Dyke) Newhouse, age 86 of Wrightstown, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019. She was born January 24, 1933, the daughter of the late Catherine and Herman Klister. On July 7, 1953, she married Sylvester "Ves" Van Dyke at St. Paul Catholic Church in Wrightstown. After he passed in 2001, she married Carl Newhouse in 2004. Carol graduated from Wrightstown High School in 1951. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Wrightstown and Christian Mothers Society. Carol held various jobs, including Wrightstown Schools, Wrightstown Public Library, Dick's Family Foods and together with Ves managed the American Legion in Wrightstown. In her spare time, she traveled and visited many places throughout the US and enjoyed trips to the casino, puzzles, playing cards and golf.
She is survived by her children: Lori Owen (Steve Summers), Lisa (Greg) Brandt, Michael (Cathy) Van Dyke, Julie Van Dyke, Jan (Brian) Zahn and Penny (Dave) Barta; grandchildren, Ashley (Josh Rodriquez) Owen; Paul (Sarah Bodeau) and Andrew Brandt; Allison (Tanner) Bohlen; Christopher (Steph) and James Van Dyke; Jared Clausen; Jonathan (Ashley) and Daniel Beavers; Eric (Giselle Sankey) and Jacob Zahn; Erin and Alan Barta; great-grandchildren: Gedi Clausen, Cam Bohlen, Winston Van Dyke and Katherine Brandt; sisters: Rosemary Smith and Shirley Stier; sister-in-law Rose Zita Spierings and brother-in-law Hank (Jean) Hendricks.
Also survived by step-children: Dan (Ann) Newhouse, Bill (Jeanette) Newhouse, Cheri (Pat) Nagan and Ken (Kim) Newhouse. Step-grandchildren: Jake (Jill) and Zachary Newhouse; Andy, Jenna and Evan Newhouse; Amy (Brad) Auxier and Stacy (Brian Ebben) Nagan; Kyle and Kevin Newhouse. Step-great-grandchildren: Blake, Brady, Alaina Auxier and Everett Ebben.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Sylvester Van Dyke and Carl Newhouse; daughter Debra Jean; siblings: Florence (Clarence) Van Schindel, Mary Jane (Leo) Hendricks, Agnes Hendricks, Kathleen (Robert) Ostrenga, Clifford "Jim" Klister; brothers-in-law Rick Smith, George Spierings and Ronald Stier; Sylvester's siblings: Edward "Bud" (Betty), Ervin (Jane), Elmer "Butch" (Helen) and Lloyd (Ruth).
Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home-Wrightstown Chapel, 711 Main Street, Wrightstown, on Friday, April 12, from 4-7pm, with a prayer service at 7pm. Visitation will continue on Saturday, April 13, at St. Clare Parish-St. Paul Site-Wrightstown, from 9:00am until 10:45am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am with Fr. Bob Kabat officiating. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery, Wrightstown. Online condolences at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established for the .
Our family would like to thank the staff at Helen's House in Wrightstown, ThedaCare Hospice and Kathy Fabry for their care and concern.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019