Services
DeWane-Cotter Funeral Home
711 Main Street
Wrightstown, WI 54180
(920) 532-4366
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DeWane-Cotter Funeral Home
711 Main Street
Wrightstown, WI 54180
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
DeWane-Cotter Funeral Home
711 Main Street
Wrightstown, WI 54180
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Clare Parish-St. Paul Site-Wrightstown
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Clare Parish-St. Paul Site-Wrightstown
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Newhouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol (VanDyke) Newhouse


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carol (VanDyke) Newhouse Obituary
Carol (Van Dyke) Newhouse

Wrightstown - Carol C. (Van Dyke) Newhouse, age 86 of Wrightstown, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019.

Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home-Wrightstown Chapel, 711 Main Street, Wrightstown, on Friday, April 12, from 4-7pm, with a prayer service at 7pm. Visitation will continue on Saturday, April 13, at St. Clare Parish-St. Paul Site-Wrightstown, from 9:00am until 10:45am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am with Fr. Bob Kabat officiating. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery, Wrightstown. Online condolences at www.cotterfuneralhome.com

Full obituary was in the Sunday edition and is available at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now