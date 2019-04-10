|
Carol (Van Dyke) Newhouse
Wrightstown - Carol C. (Van Dyke) Newhouse, age 86 of Wrightstown, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019.
Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home-Wrightstown Chapel, 711 Main Street, Wrightstown, on Friday, April 12, from 4-7pm, with a prayer service at 7pm. Visitation will continue on Saturday, April 13, at St. Clare Parish-St. Paul Site-Wrightstown, from 9:00am until 10:45am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am with Fr. Bob Kabat officiating. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery, Wrightstown. Online condolences at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
Full obituary was in the Sunday edition and is available at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019