1/1
Carol Page
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Page

Ashwaubenon -

Carol L. Page (Danz) of Green Bay, age 72, peacefully passed away on Sunday August 30, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving family after a very brief battle with lung cancer.

She was born on January 14, 1948. Daughter of the late Norman and Dorothy (Boucher) Danz. Carol was a 1966 graduate of East High School in Green Bay. She held her first job after high school working in the office at Prange Way, then the Best Western Midway.

After only 3 months of dating, Carol married the love of her life Al Page on October 25, 1974. They welcomed their first child Shelly two years after marriage and their second daughter Kimberly four years later.

Carol and Al were best friends and soul mates. They loved spending time with their family and friends and enjoyed weekends at White Potato Lake. After retirement Carol and Al enjoyed traveling. She was always willing to help anyone that needed it.

Carol is survive by her loving daughters, Shelly (Scott) Turner, Pulaski, Kimberly Page (Brett Schindel), Suring, Five grandchildren, Alina, Riley, Isaac, Brooklyn and Autumn, Siblings, Mary (Bruce) Zahn, Milwaukee, Lee (Ron) Sternard, New Holstein, William Danz, Abrahms, David (Tammy) Danz, Green Bay, many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Carol was preceded in death by Al on September 29, 2015 and her parents Norman and Dorothy (Boucher) Danz, Green Bay and one brother, Jim Danz, New London.

Visitation will be at Lyndahl Funeral Home 1350 Lombardi Avenue, Green Bay, WI 54304 Saturday September 5, 2020 from 9am - 11am with a prayer service and sharing of the memories at 11am. Expression of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Carol's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Lyndahl Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Prayer Service
11:00 AM
Lyndahl Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
920-499-1223
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lyndahl Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved