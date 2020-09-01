Carol Page
Ashwaubenon -
Carol L. Page (Danz) of Green Bay, age 72, peacefully passed away on Sunday August 30, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving family after a very brief battle with lung cancer.
She was born on January 14, 1948. Daughter of the late Norman and Dorothy (Boucher) Danz. Carol was a 1966 graduate of East High School in Green Bay. She held her first job after high school working in the office at Prange Way, then the Best Western Midway.
After only 3 months of dating, Carol married the love of her life Al Page on October 25, 1974. They welcomed their first child Shelly two years after marriage and their second daughter Kimberly four years later.
Carol and Al were best friends and soul mates. They loved spending time with their family and friends and enjoyed weekends at White Potato Lake. After retirement Carol and Al enjoyed traveling. She was always willing to help anyone that needed it.
Carol is survive by her loving daughters, Shelly (Scott) Turner, Pulaski, Kimberly Page (Brett Schindel), Suring, Five grandchildren, Alina, Riley, Isaac, Brooklyn and Autumn, Siblings, Mary (Bruce) Zahn, Milwaukee, Lee (Ron) Sternard, New Holstein, William Danz, Abrahms, David (Tammy) Danz, Green Bay, many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Carol was preceded in death by Al on September 29, 2015 and her parents Norman and Dorothy (Boucher) Danz, Green Bay and one brother, Jim Danz, New London.
Visitation will be at Lyndahl Funeral Home 1350 Lombardi Avenue, Green Bay, WI 54304 Saturday September 5, 2020 from 9am - 11am with a prayer service and sharing of the memories at 11am. Expression of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Carol's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com