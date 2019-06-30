Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Perra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Perra

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Perra Obituary
Carol Perra

Green Bay - Carol J. Perra, 79, Green Bay, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 29, 2019. The daughter of the late Bernard S. and Kathryn (Marx) Schafberger was born on April 25, 1940 in Shawano, WI.

Carol attended Sacred Heart Grade School and was a graduate of Shawano High School, Class of 1958. On June 9, 1962 she married Daniel Perra at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Carol is survived by her husband of 57 years, Daniel; three children; three sisters, Rose Paiser, Pat Fritz, Betty Anschutz; special niece and nephew, Hatty and Sam Fritz; cousin, Rev. David Schmidt; and her faithful companion, Shade.

She was preceded by her parents; nephews, Steve and Doug Anschutz; grandson, Brandon Perra; brothers-in-law, Barney Anschutz, Richard Paiser, Ned Fritz.

As per the Carol's wishes, private family services will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in Fort Howard Memorial Park. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com. The Perra family extends a special thank you to the Staff of Unity Hospice for all of their wonderful, compassionate care given to Carol.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
Download Now