Carol Perra
Green Bay - Carol J. Perra, 79, Green Bay, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 29, 2019. The daughter of the late Bernard S. and Kathryn (Marx) Schafberger was born on April 25, 1940 in Shawano, WI.
Carol attended Sacred Heart Grade School and was a graduate of Shawano High School, Class of 1958. On June 9, 1962 she married Daniel Perra at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Carol is survived by her husband of 57 years, Daniel; three children; three sisters, Rose Paiser, Pat Fritz, Betty Anschutz; special niece and nephew, Hatty and Sam Fritz; cousin, Rev. David Schmidt; and her faithful companion, Shade.
She was preceded by her parents; nephews, Steve and Doug Anschutz; grandson, Brandon Perra; brothers-in-law, Barney Anschutz, Richard Paiser, Ned Fritz.
As per the Carol's wishes, private family services will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in Fort Howard Memorial Park. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com. The Perra family extends a special thank you to the Staff of Unity Hospice for all of their wonderful, compassionate care given to Carol.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 30, 2019