Carol R. Bundy
Peshtigo/Menominee, MI. - Carol Rose Bundy, 77, of Menominee, MI , formerly of Peshtigo, passed away March 20, 2019 at Bay Area Medical Center in Marinette. Born December 24, 1941 daughter of the late Dr. Francis and Mildred Dewane, she graduated from Mount Mary College with a degree in Elementary education. She married the love of her life, Dale P. Bundy, June 24, 1967 and he preceded her in death April 29, 2013. Carol started out her teaching career in Flat Rock, Michigan and later put in over 30 years of service at the Peshtigo Elementary Learning Center where she retired from. Carol was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, former member of the church choir and former Girl Scout Leader. A member of the Peshtigo and Oconto Gun Club, she was well known locally as an expert trap shooter and was a former National Champion. She was involved in charitable work, donating her time, talent and treasurers, especially for school children, woman's shelters and Rawhide. Carol was a Deal-Finder in the clearance isle - A.K.A. as Carol's isle, and chased many blue light specials. She is survived by, a daughter, Anastasia Marie Bundy, a granddaughter, Senja Francis Bundy; 3 sisters, Meg Boren, Gerri Acers and Patty McNally; a brother, John (Barrie) Dewane; and many nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and husband Dale, she was preceded in death by a sister Mary Thien.
Family will received relatives and friends Monday, March 25th from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Berth & Rosenthal Funeral Home. (331 S, Ellis Ave. Peshtigo) Visitation continues on Tuesday at St. Mary Catholic Church (171 S. Wood Ave. Peshtigo) from 10:00 am until 10:45 am. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am with Monsignor John Dewane and Father Jess Berdol officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Menominee, MI.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 23, 2019