|
|
Carol R. Scallon
Manitowoc - Carol R. Scallon, age 89, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at Shady Lane Assisted Living, Manitowoc.
She was born December 13, 1929 in Lena, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Arthur and Caroline (Nowak) Meyer. She attended Lena High School, graduating with the class of 1947. On December 2, 1950 she married Thomas E. Scallon at St. Charles Catholic Church, Lena, Wisconsin. He preceded her in death on February 11, 2014. She was a great seamstress and cook. Carol enjoyed singing in church choirs and loved music. She exercised at the YMCA for many years and could make any plant grow.
Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law: John (Bonnie) Scallon, Salisbury, NC; three daughters and sons-in-law: Kathy (Greg) Thomas, Francis Creek, Colette (Bob) Wallner, Greenfield, and Michele (Gary) Bavuso, Milwaukee; eight grandchildren: Kelly Scallon, Sean (Kylie) Scallon, Amy Thomas-Phipps (Tom), Jenny Thomas (special friend Tim), Ben Wallner, Meghan Wallner, Malia Bavuso, and Dominic Bavuso; two great-grandchildren: Maren and Hattie Scallon; one step-granddaughter: Christine; one sister: Marian Dudek, Marinette, and three sisters-in-law: Carol Scallon, Bev Scallon, and Beryl "Toots" Meyer. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She is further preceded in death by three brothers: Jerry Meyer, John "Jack" (Phyllis) Meyer, and Eugene (JoAnne) Meyer; one sister: Phyllis Meyer; six brothers-in-law: Harold (Ruth) Scallon, Leo Scallon, Miles (Betty) Scallon, Rev. Joseph Scallon, Brian (Betty) Scallon, and Hugh Scallon; and two sisters-in-law: Julie Durrell and Martha Scallon.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand, 1416 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. David Pleier. Carol will be laid to rest at St. Charles Cemetery, Lena, Wisconsin.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand, Manitowoc.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 26, 2019