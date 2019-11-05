Services
Carol Ratajczak
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Joseph Church
Champion, WI
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
Champion, WI
Champion - Carol J. Ratajczak, 84, Luxemburg, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, November 3, 2019. She was born on July 10, 1935 to the late Henry L. and Phoebe L. (Jadin) DuBois. She married Daniel J. Ratajczak Sr. on May 7, 1960 at St. Martin, Church in Tonet, Wisconsin.

Carol enjoyed playing cards, tending to her ferns, crocheting and bus trips.

Survivors include her husband of 59 ½ years, Daniel Ratajczak Sr; their children, Leigh Ann Graetz, special friend Layne Kelley (Menomonie, WI); Dawn (John) March (Stevens Point); Dan Jr. (Angie) Ratajczak (Luxemburg); Jeanette Ratajczak, special friend Chris Deprey (Dyckesville); Scott Ratajczak, special friend Brandy Cline (Kewaunee); brother, Richard DuBois (DePere); sister Marie (Matt) Schweiner (Denmark); brother, Jim (Nancy) DuBois (Luxemburg); sisters-in-law: Delores Lemens (Luxemburg); Clara DeJardin (Luxemburg); Nona "Kitty" Ratajczak (Green Bay); seven grandchildren, Nicole (Ryan), Tyler, Michael, Nicholas, Matthew, Andy, special friend Emma, Rebecca, special friend Josh, along with many nieces and nephews.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Phoebe DuBois, brothers, Harold, Gerald and Henry Jr., sister Linda, mother-in-law and father-in-law Andrew and Sophie Ratajczak, brothers in-law Wilbert Steinhorst, George Ratajczak Lyle Lemens, Joseph DeJardin, Jerry Retzlaff, sisters-in-law, Anna DuBois, Mary (Ratajczak) Steinhorst, Germaine (Jonet, Marchant) Ratajczak, son-in-law Jim Graetz, along with her beloved pets, Sandy and Deigo.

A special thank you goes out to close friends, Annette, Shirley and the Bay Bus family. Also, thank you to the caring staff at Helping Hearts.

Per Carols wishes she will be cremated.

Friends may call 9:00 to 10:15 am on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Joseph Church, Champion. Funeral 10:30 am on Saturday at St. Joseph Church in Champion followed by internment at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum, Green Bay. Carol requested not to have a lunch served.

In Lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established in Carol's name.

McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG is assisting the Ratajczak Family. www.mcmahonfh.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019
