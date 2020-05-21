|
Carol Rose (Burch) Schenkelberg
Green Bay - Carol Rose (Burch) Schenkelberg born on August 27, 1938, passed onto a higher place on May 19, 2020, at the age of 81. She is joining her husband, Raymondt W. Schenkelberg who has been waiting for her since April 8, 2003. At that time, Carol and Raymondt were married 44 wonderful years. During those years Carol had spent her time listening to music, reading the Bible and a variety of interesting books.
Carol will rest together with her husband at Fort Howard Memorial Park.
Carol and Ray had no children, and spent time doing things together. Ray had spent two years in the U.S. Army in addition to his hobby of purchasing and selling collectibles. Carol had graduated on June 6, 1957, from West High School in Green Bay, WI. She enjoyed a variety of sports and doing things with "the man of her life". For the majority of Carol's life, she had worked at Mrs. Carl's Bakery and had lived at 1571 Kimball Street in Green Bay. In 2018, Carol had moved into Senior Housing, as keeping up with their home became "just too much work".
As a final footnote, Carol told her brother-in-law, Ben Schenkelberg, that she thanked her two closest friends, Tammy Backhaus and Jean Stefanek, "for making her life "easier, safer, and fun". They will always be in her heart and dreams as angels of comfort and friendship.
Carol was preceded in death by her family members, her mother Violet Burch, father Robert Burch, brother Thomas (retired paper mill worker and Vietnam veteran). Carol is survived by her brother Robert, who is a retired county police officer.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 21 to May 22, 2020