Carol Skenadore



Green Bay - Carol Ann Skenadore, age 62, passed away on Sunday July 14, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on October 3, 1956 in Green Bay, daughter of the late James and Arlene (Vande Hei) Boyea. She was united in marriage on May 23, 1981 to Craig Skenadore at St. Joseph Church in Oneida. She ended her working career working for Costco where she had her second family.



Carol loved downhill skiing and enjoyed when her sons went with her. She also loved boating and fishing. She enjoyed going on vacations and trips and spending extra time with her family. She cherished the time with her family especially her grandchildren.



Carol is survived by her husband of 38 years, Craig, two sons: Randall (Kristal), Michael Skenadore, 4 grandchildren: Conner, Kallie, Brayden and Blake, 3 siblings: Mary (Bill) Demerath, Bob (Judy) Boyea, Don (fiancée Cindy Baumgart) Boyea, 4 sisters-in-law: LuAnn Boyea, Denise (Ron) Engebos, Lisa (Larry) Wiercinski and Justine (Travis) Huff. She is further survived by nieces, nephews and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers: Richard and Tom Boyea.



Carol's wishes were to be cremated with no services. Online condolences can be directed to www.newcomergreenbay.com. Her family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their care, comfort and support during this difficult time. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 15 to July 16, 2019