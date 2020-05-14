|
|
Carol Thompson
Suring - Carol J. Thompson, age 77 of Suring, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Carol was born on March 9, 1943 to the late Ernst and Lydia (Pfeiffer) Buhrandt. In 1963, Carol married Robert W. Thompson and they spent most of their life in Racine. The couple retired to Anderson Lake in April 1996. Carol enjoyed being a homemaker and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed baking, doing puzzles, and working with flowers.
Carol is survived by her son, Michael Thompson; granddaughter, Allison Rose; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Thompson; two brothers, Ray (Shirley) Buhrandt and August (Joy) Buhrandt; three sisters, Alice (Gar) Jaeger, Pat (Howard) Jossie, and Nancy (Jim) Jossie; three sisters-in-law, Judy Buhrandt, Darlene Buhrandt, and Paula Buhrandt; special friend, Ethel Firgens. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Thompson; son, Robert E. Thompson; six brothers, Gordon, Alvin, Lawrence, Donnie, Norman and Wallace; three sisters, twins Marjory and Mary, and Doris; sisters-in-law, Shirlee Driskel and Cheyenne (Robert) Buss; brothers-in-law, Wally Mueller and James (Yvonne) Thompson.
A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 9:30 am until 11 am. At 11 am, a private memorial service will be held for the family with Pastor Michael Paholke officiating. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 14 to May 17, 2020