Services
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Wilmet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Wilmet


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Wilmet Obituary
Carol Wilmet

Allouez - Carol M. Wilmet, 92, of Allouez, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Carol was born on January 31, 1927 to Philip and Clara (Van Vonderen) Dart in Algoma, WI. Following her high school graduation she moved to De Pere and began employment as a telephone operator. On December 27, 1946 she married Merlin Wilmet of De Pere.

She will be sadly missed by her children, Kay Pecard, John (Jane), Bill (Julie), and Mike Wilmet (Robin); grandchildren, Eric (Brittney) Pecard, Brian Wilmet, Lisa Wilmet (Taylor), Jill Henze (Chris), Shayna Wilmet, Adam Wilmet, Brooke (Paul) Maass, and Ben Wilmet; step-grandchildren Jason Pecard and Mike (Christine) Pecard. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many special friends.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother Philip (Kathryn) Dart, Jr., her sister Patricia (Richard) Mott, son-in-law Robert Pecard, brother-in-law Donald (Ruth) Wilmet, and nephew Tim Wilmet.

Family and friends may call at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 North Webster Avenue, De Pere, on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 12:00 noon until the time of service at 2:00 p.m., with Fr. Bob Kabat officiating. Carol's final resting place will be Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Cotter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories may be shared with the family at www.cotterfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers or plants, donations can be made to St. Matthew's Catholic Parish, 130 St. Matthew's Street, Green Bay, WI 54301 or to Heartland Hospice, 1145 West Main Avenue, Suite 205, De Pere, WI 54115.

Family would like extend a special thank you to the caring staff at Allouez Sunrise Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice, as well as Carol's caregiver and friend, Trina.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now