|
|
Carol Wilmet
Allouez - Carol M. Wilmet, 92, of Allouez, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Carol was born on January 31, 1927 to Philip and Clara (Van Vonderen) Dart in Algoma, WI. Following her high school graduation she moved to De Pere and began employment as a telephone operator. On December 27, 1946 she married Merlin Wilmet of De Pere.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Kay Pecard, John (Jane), Bill (Julie), and Mike Wilmet (Robin); grandchildren, Eric (Brittney) Pecard, Brian Wilmet, Lisa Wilmet (Taylor), Jill Henze (Chris), Shayna Wilmet, Adam Wilmet, Brooke (Paul) Maass, and Ben Wilmet; step-grandchildren Jason Pecard and Mike (Christine) Pecard. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many special friends.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother Philip (Kathryn) Dart, Jr., her sister Patricia (Richard) Mott, son-in-law Robert Pecard, brother-in-law Donald (Ruth) Wilmet, and nephew Tim Wilmet.
Family and friends may call at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 North Webster Avenue, De Pere, on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 12:00 noon until the time of service at 2:00 p.m., with Fr. Bob Kabat officiating. Carol's final resting place will be Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Cotter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories may be shared with the family at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers or plants, donations can be made to St. Matthew's Catholic Parish, 130 St. Matthew's Street, Green Bay, WI 54301 or to Heartland Hospice, 1145 West Main Avenue, Suite 205, De Pere, WI 54115.
Family would like extend a special thank you to the caring staff at Allouez Sunrise Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice, as well as Carol's caregiver and friend, Trina.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019