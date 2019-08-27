Services
Cadieu Funeral Home
549 10Th Ave
Menominee, MI 49858
(906) 863-3227
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cadieu Funeral Home
549 10Th Ave
Menominee, MI 49858
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
Resurrection Parish
Resources
More Obituaries for Carole Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole Faye Johnson


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carole Faye Johnson Obituary
Carole Faye Johnson

Menominee, MI - Carole Faye Johnson, 89, of Menominee, Mich. passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Rennes Health Center-East, Peshtigo, WI. She was born on September 17, 1929 in Menominee, Mich. to the late George and Ora (Boyer) Betzinger. Carole graduated from Menominee High School, Class of 1947. On February 2nd, 1951 Carole married Maurice Johnson at Fort Carson, Colo. She worked for L.E. Jones Company for 28 years retiring as the employment manager. Carole was a member of Resurrection Parish. She served on the American Legion Auxiliary Post 146 for 56 years and was also a member of the Bay Area Medical Center Auxiliary. She enjoyed spending time camping, boating, traveling with her husband on their motorcycle, and traveling internationally with her family. She treasured spending time at their cottage on the Menominee River. Carole's most cherished moments were spent with her daughter and son- in- law, grandchildren, and great granddaughter.

Carole is survived by her loving husband of over 68 years Maurice, her daughter Robin Jo (Jeffrey) Jensen of New Franken, Wis; two grandchildren Ashley (Terry) Fregly of Newport News, Virginia and Marty (Megan Dax) Jensen of New Franken, Wis; her great granddaughter Harley Jo Fregly; her best buddy "Boonedocks", nieces, nephews, along with other family members and friends.

In addition to her parents, Carole was preceded in death by her infant son, Kent Martin Johnson; two sisters Pearl Ravet and Elizabeth "Betty" Cullen; and four brothers Irvin "Buck" Betzinger, Harold "Swede" Betzinger, Donald "McGee" Betzinger, and Eugene "Pete" Betzinger.

Visitation for Carole will be held at the Cadieu Funeral Home on Thursday, August 29th, 2019 from 9:00am until 11:00am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, for the repose of the soul of Carole Johnson, at 11:30am at Resurrection Parish with Fr. Brian Gerber presiding. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, in Menominee.

In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy and kindness can be directed to American Legion Post 146 Auxiliary, the American Legion Post 146, or the Emergency Rescue Squad Inc.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carole's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now