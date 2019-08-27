|
|
Carole Faye Johnson
Menominee, MI - Carole Faye Johnson, 89, of Menominee, Mich. passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Rennes Health Center-East, Peshtigo, WI. She was born on September 17, 1929 in Menominee, Mich. to the late George and Ora (Boyer) Betzinger. Carole graduated from Menominee High School, Class of 1947. On February 2nd, 1951 Carole married Maurice Johnson at Fort Carson, Colo. She worked for L.E. Jones Company for 28 years retiring as the employment manager. Carole was a member of Resurrection Parish. She served on the American Legion Auxiliary Post 146 for 56 years and was also a member of the Bay Area Medical Center Auxiliary. She enjoyed spending time camping, boating, traveling with her husband on their motorcycle, and traveling internationally with her family. She treasured spending time at their cottage on the Menominee River. Carole's most cherished moments were spent with her daughter and son- in- law, grandchildren, and great granddaughter.
Carole is survived by her loving husband of over 68 years Maurice, her daughter Robin Jo (Jeffrey) Jensen of New Franken, Wis; two grandchildren Ashley (Terry) Fregly of Newport News, Virginia and Marty (Megan Dax) Jensen of New Franken, Wis; her great granddaughter Harley Jo Fregly; her best buddy "Boonedocks", nieces, nephews, along with other family members and friends.
In addition to her parents, Carole was preceded in death by her infant son, Kent Martin Johnson; two sisters Pearl Ravet and Elizabeth "Betty" Cullen; and four brothers Irvin "Buck" Betzinger, Harold "Swede" Betzinger, Donald "McGee" Betzinger, and Eugene "Pete" Betzinger.
Visitation for Carole will be held at the Cadieu Funeral Home on Thursday, August 29th, 2019 from 9:00am until 11:00am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, for the repose of the soul of Carole Johnson, at 11:30am at Resurrection Parish with Fr. Brian Gerber presiding. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, in Menominee.
In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy and kindness can be directed to American Legion Post 146 Auxiliary, the American Legion Post 146, or the Emergency Rescue Squad Inc.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019