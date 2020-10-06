1/1
Carole J. Schibly
Carole J. Schibly

Green Bay - Carole J. Schibly, 86, Green Bay, beloved wife of the late Don Schibly, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020. Carole was born February 3, 1934, to the late Arnie and Myrtle (Vieau) Fleming. She attended St. Joseph Academy and later Marycrest College and Marquette University. She also worked at Bell Telephone with what would become some of her best friends throughout her life. Carole and Don married in 1957.

Carole was active with tennis and golf. She was an avid reader, card player and competed in Bridge. She enjoyed social gatherings with her friends, especially her coffee groups, and regular groups for Taco Tuesday at the Rite Place and brunch at the Village Grill. She volunteered in the community throughout the years with Paul's Pantry and Meals on Wheels. Most of all, Carole loved her animals and insisted on showing everyone her Siamese cat, Reye.

Her witty humor and unique charm will be missed by all who knew her.

Carole was a devout Catholic and member of Resurrection Parish. Family and friends may visit Friday, October 9, 2020 at Resurrection Catholic Church, 333 Hilltop Drive, Green Bay, from 10:00am until mass at 11:00am. A luncheon will be held afterwards. To leave a special message for Carole's family visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.

Thank you for all who made her life as comfortable as possible in her final years, especially the staff at The Courtyard at Bellevue, New Perspectives, and Heartland Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made the Green Bay Humane Society in Carole's name.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
