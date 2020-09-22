Carole L. Dorn (Hellberg)
Green Bay -
Carole Dorn passed away at 10:25am Friday, 18 September 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Carole was born 2 August 1933 in Palatine, IL to Elmer and Eleanore Hellberg.
She spent the first part of her life in Palatine with her parents until she met her husband to be, Fred Dorn Jr. They were married on 25 May 1957. They lived in Palatine, IL until 1963 when Fred's job relocated them to Green Bay.
Carole was an avid bowler and played bridge twice a week until both were sidelined due to COVID-19. She was never without a book or a crossword puzzle in her hand. In her younger years she loved to travel, go camping, and fishing with the family.
She is survived by her husband Fred Jr and her three sons, Fred III, Richard, and Michael. She was blessed with 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Carole's life will be celebrated on Saturday, 26 September 2020 at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 1731 St. Agnes Dr. Green Bay, WI. Visitation will be from 9:00 - 11:00am with the funeral ceremony at 11:00am. Burial will follow at a later date at Ridgewood Cemetery in Des Plaines, IL.
The family would like to thank all the efforts and loving care given to Carole in her final weeks by Aurora at Home Hospice.
Please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society
in lieu of flowers or gifts.