Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cotter Funeral Home
860 N. Webster Ave.
De Pere, WI
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
5832 Big Apple Rd
Glenmore, WI
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
5832 Big Apple Rd
Glenmore, WI
Carole Salm

Carole Salm Obituary
Carole Salm

Greenleaf - Carole Salm, 70, of Greenleaf, passed away Good Friday (April 19) at her home with her loving family by her side.

Visitation will be at Cotter Funeral Home 860 N. Webster Ave., De Pere, From 4:00 to 8:00pm Tuesday April 23, 2019. Visitation will continue Wednesday April 24, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 5832 Big Apple Rd, Glenmore, from 9:00 to 10:45am with Mass at 11:00am. Complete obituary will be in Monday's Green Bay Press Gazette and online at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019
