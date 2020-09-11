Carole Van De HeiDenmark - Carole Van De Hei, 75, Denmark, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, September 11, 2020. She was born March 11, 1945, in Manitowoc, Wis., to the late Leslie and Vernette (Prange) Nysse and lived in Kewaunee County. She attended Ben Franklin School for two years and then St. John's in Gibson through 8th grade and was confirmed at the church. Carole attended Denmark High School and graduated with the class of 1963. After graduation she worked at Mirro in Manitowoc until 1966. Meeting her loving boyfriend, Norbert Van De Hei, who she married two years later on July 10, 1965, at St. John's, Gibson. At that time started farming by the side of her husband in Glenmore, for over 50 years. On this farm they watched their six children grow as well as the farm from 40 cows to 300+ cows. Carole and Norbert farmed with their sons, Gary and Greg and son-in-law, John Calaway. She loved gardening and when they got a swatter took over cutting hay. She did not like it when someone else got in the swatter. They enjoyed bowling in early years on couples leagues, also loved camping, volleyball, but most of all snowmobiling. They belonged to various snowmobile clubs for 50 years, including Pine Grove Sno Pirates, Ledgeview Riders and Denmark Norsemen.She was a lifetime member of the Denmark FFA Alumni. Since 1966 belonged to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Shirley and helped with Ladies Aid when she had time and took care of the altar and such when Norbert was president. Carole loved to read when she had a chance, either a book in hand or newspaper every day. Carole loved going to Renk meetings. Norbert and Carole also enjoyed taking various trips with friends. She loved her children very much as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren, showing love for each and every one of them.She is survived by her husband, Norbert Van De Hei; son, Gary (Debbie), De Pere; daughter, Lynnette Van De Hei (fiancée Kevin Romdenne) of Sturgeon Bay; daughter, Lori (John) Calaway, Denmark; son, Greg (Cheryl) Denmark; son-in-law, Bob Komorowski, Denmark; son, Glen (Jessica), Denmark; step-grandchildren, Myka (Caleb), Megan (Brian) and Alex (Chelsea); 12 grandchildren, Amanda (Tyler), Elizabeth (Spencer), Nicole (Dean), Andrea (Russell), Abigail, Jennifer (Ben), Sarah, Hunter, Garrett, Cordell, Cody and Hailey; twelve great-grandchildren; Lillian, Claire, Benjamin, Wyatt, Jackson, Lincoln, Martin, Wesley, Elijah, Kayden and Melanie, brother Clifford (Charlotte) Nysse; two sisters-in-law, Elaine (Don) Thyes and Joan (Roy) Pansier, De Pere; brother-in-law, Jim Van De Hei, Denmark. She is further survived by God-son, Kevin Huth, Fence, WI. as well as many nieces, nephew, other relatives and friends.She was preceded in death by parents, Leslie and Vernette Nysse and in-laws, Robert and Elizabeth Van De Hei; daughter, Lana Komorowski.Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home - Denmark, 536 County Road R, Denmark on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 4:00PM to 7:30PM. Visitation will continue on Wednesday at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Shirley, 3741 Shirley Road, DePere from 9:00AM to 10:45AM with a funeral service at 11:00AM, Rev. David Ruddat officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.Special thanks to the staff (Debbie, Dorothy, Michelle, Leslie, Courtney, Dinah, LuWaine, Jaclyn, Lori, Christina, Stacey, Karrie and Stacie E) at Scandinavian Court in Denmark for all the care given to Carole. Also, the staff from Southern Care in her final weeks. Prayers plus visits from family and friends through Carole's Journey the last five years. Thanks to Pastor David Ruddat and Pastor Roy Rose for all their visits and prayers.