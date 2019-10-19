Services
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Carole Vannes Obituary
Carole Vannes

Seymour - Carole Donna Vannes, 82, Seymour, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Seymour. The daughter of Edward and Margaret (Hoffland) Fraker was born August 10, 1937, in Lancaster, and was a 1955 graduate of East High School in Green Bay. On May 18, 1957, she married Robert Vannes, in Green Bay, and they later divorced. Robert and Carole raised three children.

Carole worked as a bookkeeper for Laverne Hansen Trucking Company and later worked as a bartender at Doxbee's. She was a gifted artist and musician; Carole enjoyed working on crafts and playing violin.

Survivors include three children: Linda (special friend, Gary DeStarke) Hendzel, Bonduel; Lauri (Steven) Schmidt, Seymour; and Russell (Chris) Vannes, Hudson; four grandchildren: Bobbie Jo (fiance Tyler Jones) Bain, and Jamie Hendzel, J.J. Schmidt, Scott (special friend, Candace Taylor) Schmidt; three great-grandchildren: Jordan Hendzel, Eli Jordan, and Lyla Schmidt; one sister, Dorothy Wickman; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one sister, Lois (Kenneth) Biersteker.

Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, 358 S. Main Street, Seymour, from 9:00 a.m until the time of services at 11:00 a.m on Thursday, October 24, 2019, Pastor Moira Finley officiating. Burial will follow in the Seymour City Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.muehlboettcher.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019
