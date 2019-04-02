|
Caroline A. Smet (Vander Bloomen)
Green Bay - Caroline Ann Smet, went to be with the Lord she loved on March 30, 2019. She was born November 2, 1933, the first daughter of the late Omer and Geneva (Van Vonderen) Vander Bloomen. In 1953, Caroline married the love of her life, Gerald J. Smet (Jerry). Together they raised four children and celebrated 49 years of marriage. Jerry preceded Caroline in death in 2002.
Caroline is survived by daughter Theresa Smet, De Pere; daughter Cynthia Smet (Brian) Lotto, Minnesota; son Jeffrey Smet, De Pere; and son Anthony (Shari Hopkinson) Smet, California. Three grandchildren and three great grandchildren: Granddaughter Carrie Jo (Brandon) Meads, Las Vegas; grandson Christopher (Gretchen) Wilmet, Minnesota; great grandchildren Aidan, Logan, and Gavin Wilmet.
Caroline is further survived by her siblings Omer Vander Bloomen, Sister Jeanne Vander Bloomen, OSF, and Rose Smith. Her in-laws Fr. Leroy Smet, Dan and Karen Smet, Dar Smet, Dorothy and Tom Scott, and Steve and Lynn Smet, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Special remembrance to Cyndi and Robin Elsner and family, Jennifer Loranger, Lauren Wilmet, and Taylor Linskens.
Caroline graduated from Nicolet High School (West De Pere High). She worked at the St. Norbert College bookstore, the Nicolet High School library, the Brown County Juvenile Court System, served as the secretary of the St. Boniface Christian Mothers, and last but not least helped her husband build three homes and raise a family.
Caroline enjoyed time with her family, conversing with people, helping to plan class reunions, reading, dancing, playing cards/dominos, playing piano, helping her aunts and singing. Caroline thoroughly enjoyed her mother's and father's large families. Caroline's aunts and uncles played a large part as she celebrated life, as well as having family, cousins along with neighbors, and classmates.
Caroline was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her in-laws Henrietta and Robert Smet, Judy Vander Bloomen, Robert Smith and Ralph Smet. Caroline was also preceded in death by an amazing life-long friend Eunice (Lenss) Verber "with whom she shared many wonderful times with as they were like two peas in a pod."
Services and Burial will be private and are with Caroline's immediate family. She was a woman who touched many lives, may you rest in eternal peace, "Sweet Caroline…reachin' out, touchin' you."
Special gratitude to Dr. James McGovern and Dr. Michael Volk of Green Bay Oncology and Dr. Michael Zastrow for all of their care and compassion and "my right arm," Sister Jeanne.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019