Caroline D. Zielinski
1930 - 2020
Caroline D. Zielinski

Krakow - Caroline D. Zielinski, 90, Krakow, passed away Friday afternoon June 26, 2020. She was born February 12, 1930 to the late August and Ella Bartelt. On July 28, 1956 she was united in marriage to Michael Zielinski.

Caroline was a great multi-tasker who took care of everything under the sun, especially farm, home, and family without complaint. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Zachow.

Caroline is survived by her children; Cindy (Katie Carr) Zielinski, Barb (Mike) Baeten, Bill Zielinski, Sara Seyler, and honorary son Gary (Mary) Lepak. Caroline's grandchildren; Rachel (Erik) Hill, Jack Seyler, and great grandsons; Carson and Gavin Hill. A sister-in-law Dolly Reinke as well as Mike's family further survive her.

Caroline was preceded in death by her husband Mike in 2005, her siblings; Norbert (Lois) Bartelt, Margaret (Hilbert) Bonnin, Martin (Esther) Bartelt, John (Shirley) Bartelt, a brother-in-law Albert Reinke Jr., as well as members of Mike's family.

Friends may visit after 9:00AM Tuesday July 7, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, W1978 Church Drive, Zachow, until time of service at 11:00AM with Pastor Virgil Hanson Jr. officiating. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family.

Special thanks to Pastor Hanson for all of your visits and concern, and to Unity Hospice and Good Shepherd for all of your care and concern shown to Caroline.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 28 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
09:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
JUL
7
Service
11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
