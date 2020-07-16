Caroline L. (Horn) "Carole" Paulsen
Green Bay - Caroline L. (Horn) "Carole" Paulsen, 90, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She was born June 12, 1930, in Krakow, WI, near the Town of Angelica in Shawano County, to the late Charles and Ella (Olsen) Horn.
In 1943, Caroline and her family moved to Green Bay. She was a graduate of Green Bay East High School, Class of 1948. On May 13, 1950, Caroline married Harold Paulsen at Trinity Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death on December 14, 1996.
Caroline is survived by her three sons, Randy Paulsen, Scott (Jan) Paulsen, Chris (Julie) Paulsen; her seven grandchildren, Jed (Teresa) Paulsen, Natalya (Edward) Meehan, Elliott Paulsen (friend Holly), Carrie (Nick) Linz, Mike Paulsen, Devon Paulsen (fiancé Chad), Danielle Paulsen; her four great-grandchildren, Madalyn Paulsen, Addison Linz, Hailey Linz, Elijah Randall Meehan; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and her longtime friend Winnie.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; her parents; two sisters, Evelyn Ebert Pautz and Delores Dombrowski; her four brothers, Melvin, Herbert (Herbie), Fredrick (Fritz) and Harold (Butch) Horn; her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-laws, Lyman Ebert, Harold Pautz, Anna Thym, Gertie Horn, Clarence (Breezie) Dombrowski, Helen Horn and Annie Horn.
By Caroline's wishes, due to her strong concern for the Covid-19 outbreak, a private service is to be held. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. On-line condolences may be given at www.prokowall.com
The family extends a special word of thanks to the caring staffs of Bellin Hospital ICU, Proko-Wall Funeral Home, and to Pastor Rachel Knoke of Trinity Lutheran Church.