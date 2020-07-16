1/1
Caroline L. "Carole" (Horn) Paulsen
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Caroline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Caroline L. (Horn) "Carole" Paulsen

Green Bay - Caroline L. (Horn) "Carole" Paulsen, 90, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She was born June 12, 1930, in Krakow, WI, near the Town of Angelica in Shawano County, to the late Charles and Ella (Olsen) Horn.

In 1943, Caroline and her family moved to Green Bay. She was a graduate of Green Bay East High School, Class of 1948. On May 13, 1950, Caroline married Harold Paulsen at Trinity Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death on December 14, 1996.

Caroline is survived by her three sons, Randy Paulsen, Scott (Jan) Paulsen, Chris (Julie) Paulsen; her seven grandchildren, Jed (Teresa) Paulsen, Natalya (Edward) Meehan, Elliott Paulsen (friend Holly), Carrie (Nick) Linz, Mike Paulsen, Devon Paulsen (fiancé Chad), Danielle Paulsen; her four great-grandchildren, Madalyn Paulsen, Addison Linz, Hailey Linz, Elijah Randall Meehan; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and her longtime friend Winnie.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; her parents; two sisters, Evelyn Ebert Pautz and Delores Dombrowski; her four brothers, Melvin, Herbert (Herbie), Fredrick (Fritz) and Harold (Butch) Horn; her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-laws, Lyman Ebert, Harold Pautz, Anna Thym, Gertie Horn, Clarence (Breezie) Dombrowski, Helen Horn and Annie Horn.

By Caroline's wishes, due to her strong concern for the Covid-19 outbreak, a private service is to be held. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. On-line condolences may be given at www.prokowall.com.

The family extends a special word of thanks to the caring staffs of Bellin Hospital ICU, Proko-Wall Funeral Home, and to Pastor Rachel Knoke of Trinity Lutheran Church.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Proko Wall Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved