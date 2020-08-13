Caroline Milewski
Green Bay - Caroline Milewski, 82, of Green Bay, passed away August 9, 2020. Born on June 16, 1938, she is the daughter of the late Walter and Mary "Erma" Milewski. Caroline was a graduate of Pulaski High School, where her favorite activity was playing saxophone in the high school band. She later attended and graduated from the University of Wisconsin at Oshkosh. Upon graduating from college, Caroline spent a number of years working as a Physical Education teacher at Denmark High School, where she greatly enjoyed working with her students. After her father passed away in 1972, she made the difficult decision to leave teaching and devote all of her time to Krakow Electric, the family business. She and her mother owned and operated the company for many years until their retirement.
Caroline had a great sense of humor, and enjoyed laughing and spending time with friends and family. She had fond memories of fishing, and spending time at her lake house. In earlier years she also enjoyed swimming, bowling, golfing, and gardening. Her "green thumb" could make any plant grow and thrive. She never let her bird feeders go empty and her backyard was a haven for birds all year round. Caroline loved all animals, particularly the pet dogs who were devoted companions throughout her lifetime. She loved music, and was a talented musician who played both the saxophone and the organ.
She is survived by her sister, Millie Reisinger; niece, Jennifer (Robert) Szostak; great niece, Megan Szostak; numerous cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Caroline was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother-in-law, Paul Reisinger.
She will be sorely missed.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus, or the charity of your choice
.
Due to concerns over Covid, to keep our friends and family safe, a private service will be held. Questions may be directed to Malcore (West) Green Bay.