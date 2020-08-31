1/1
Caroline Wians
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Caroline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Caroline Wians

Shawano - Caroline M. Wians, age 80 of Shawano, formerly of Gillett, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. Caroline was born on September 9, 1939 to the late Reinhold and Anita (Wittenberg) Zarling in Gillett. On September 12, 1959, Caroline was united in marriage to Lowell Wians at St. John's Lutheran Church in Gillett. Lowell preceded her in death in 2004. Caroline enjoyed spending time dancing to Polka's and gardening, tending to her flowers. She also loved anything that is sparkly.

Caroline is survived by her children, Todd Wians of Gillett and Craig (Mary Jung) Wians of Shawano; grandchildren, Andrea Wians and Colton Wians; siblings, Lony (Norma) Zarling of Brillion and Dorothy (Melvin) Francois of Pembine. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Grace Sutrick, Viola Szymanski, and Arlene Mitchell.

A memorial service for Caroline will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Faith United Lutheran Church with Rev. John Laatsch officiating. Inurnment will be held in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Gillett. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 9:30 am until the time of service.

www.swedbergfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Faith United Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Faith United Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Swedberg Funeral Homes
518 W FIFTH ST
Shawano, WI 54166
(715) 526-2631
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Swedberg Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 31, 2020
So sorry Todd & Craig. Prayers to your family. We had many good times with her at dances throughout the years.
Evans Benz
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved