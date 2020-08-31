Caroline WiansShawano - Caroline M. Wians, age 80 of Shawano, formerly of Gillett, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. Caroline was born on September 9, 1939 to the late Reinhold and Anita (Wittenberg) Zarling in Gillett. On September 12, 1959, Caroline was united in marriage to Lowell Wians at St. John's Lutheran Church in Gillett. Lowell preceded her in death in 2004. Caroline enjoyed spending time dancing to Polka's and gardening, tending to her flowers. She also loved anything that is sparkly.Caroline is survived by her children, Todd Wians of Gillett and Craig (Mary Jung) Wians of Shawano; grandchildren, Andrea Wians and Colton Wians; siblings, Lony (Norma) Zarling of Brillion and Dorothy (Melvin) Francois of Pembine. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Grace Sutrick, Viola Szymanski, and Arlene Mitchell.A memorial service for Caroline will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Faith United Lutheran Church with Rev. John Laatsch officiating. Inurnment will be held in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Gillett. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 9:30 am until the time of service.