Carolyn Elm,79, passed away at Bellin hospital surrounded by her loving family on 01/11/2020. She was born on January 17th of 1940 to Margaret Peterman and Edwin Daul. She graduated from Preble high school class of 1958. She had three children from her first marriage; Dan (Lisa) Vandevelde), Jeff Vandevelde and Lauri Ramsey. After the kids were grown she met the man she would spend the rest of her life with (34 years), Richard Elm. He was caring, loving and always there for her. They were married at the bridal chapel in Green Bay in 1985. After Rich and Carolyn married they were blessed with the opportunity to raise her son Jeff's daughter, Beth Vandevelde. They loved and raised her like their own daughter. The holidays were her favorite time of year; July 4th, Thanksgiving and Christmas were always celebrated at their house. They have a swimming pool and beautiful home where they enjoyed entertaining family.
Carolyn leaves behind extended family which includes one step-daughter Dawn Elm, and a step-son Richard (Dawn) Elm Jr.; who gave them three beautiful grandchildren; Ashley, Emily and Riley; grandchildren: Jennifer (Jerrad) Hendrikson, Scott Vandevelde, Jacob Vandevelde, Beth (Adrian Garza) Vandevelde, Cary (Dawn) Ramsey and Tauri Ramsey; great-grandchildren: Leila, London, Lilly, and Landon Ramsey, Lilu and Tristan Garza, and Zoey Hendrikson. She was survived by her loving husband Richard Elm and one sister-in-law Lavern Daul. She had many special nieces and nephews with whom she was very close. She leaves behind family on her husband's side: Mary Elm, Judy Delgado, Raymond Elm, Howard Elm and Jeff Elm. Preceding her in death includes parents, siblings: Jerry Daul and Beverly Roulette; nephew Steven Roulette, mother-in-law Bertha Elm, Richard's son Teddy Elm, and Richard's siblings: Pat Delgado, Val Valeijo, Judy Elm, Ed Elm, and Lawrence Elm.
Carolyn wanted to thank everyone for making it easier in the end especially her loving husband and children. A private service will be held for family.
"Can't wait to see you on the other side." - Carolyn
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020