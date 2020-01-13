|
Cassandra "Cassie" Lynne Wilson (nee Klug)
Rochester, MN - Cassandra Lynne Wilson (nee Klug) passed away peacefully at her home in Rochester, Minnesota on January 11th, 2020. Her husband and her mother lovingly attended to her care and comfort until her final moments. She was thirty-four years old at her passing, twelve months after being diagnosed with stage 4 rhabdomyosarcoma, a cancer of skeletal muscle tissues.
A beloved and passionate kindergarten teacher, Cassandra dedicated much of her life to making learning more fun and engaging for her students. She leaves behind a legacy of young minds touched and futures brightened.
Cassandra (Cassie, to most) was the daughter of Sherri (Roffers) Klug and David Klug, both of Greenleaf, Wisconsin. Born in 1985, she was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church in Wayside, WI, where she also attended grade school and was confirmed in her faith. Cassie graduated from De Pere High School with the class of 2003.
In her youth, Cassie enjoyed band and show choir, team sports such as volleyball and basketball, and spent years learning to perform tap and ballet at the Delorit School of Dance in Green Bay, WI.
Determined from a young age to one day be a teacher, Cassandra attended Winona State University; first for her Bachelor's Degree, then for her Master's Degree in Education. While at Winona State, she started several lifelong friendships and began dating her future husband, Jack Wilson of Rochester, MN.
Cassie and Jack were married on a crisp Autumn day on October 27, 2007 at Zion Lutheran Church in Wayside, WI. They made their home in Rochester, MN, and were blessed with two beautiful, vibrant daughters - Lydia Grace and Claire Marie. One of Cassie's greatest pleasures was planning elaborate themed birthday parties for her girls. Cassie and Jack cherished reading bedtime stories with Lydia and Claire, every night.
Even as their family grew and flourished, Cassie continued her career as an educator. She enriched young lives at Four Seasons Elementary in St. Paul, at Gage Elementary in Rochester, and ended her time at Bamber Valley Elementary in Rochester.
During Cassie's final year, Bamber Valley Elementary (spearheaded by several of her closest friends, also BVE teachers & administrators) honored her with multiple surprises, including a whole-school "clap in" on her birthday, and a free-lending library dedicated in her name ("Mrs. Wilson's Library").
Mrs. Wilson happily helped students along their paths, even while undergoing a barrage of cancer treatments, right up until the last weeks of her life.
Cassandra is survived by her husband, Jack Wilson of Rochester, MN and daughters, Lydia Grace and Claire Marie. She is also survived by her parents, David and Sherri Klug of Greenleaf, WI; parents-in-law, Grant and Cara Wilson of Rochester, MN.
Jason (Kelly) Klug of Bellingham, WA and Matt (Nicole) Klug of Greenleaf, WI; sister-in-law, Connie (Dave) Scheid of Rochester, MN; nieces and nephews, Charlotte, Oliver and Eleanor Klug, Wyatt Klug, and Oscar and Adeline Scheid; grandparents, Mike and Judy Roffers of Greenleaf, WI, Roland and Doris Klug of Greenleaf, WI; grandparent-in-law, Harold Sell of Rochester, MN.
She was preceded in death by her godmother & aunt, Debbie Guns; grandparents-in-law, Marge Sell, Arlan and Marge Wilson.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 am Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church 222 6th Ave SW, Rochester, MN 55902. A time of visitation will be held 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday, January 17, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Cassandra Memorial Account, Mayo Employees Federal Credit Union 130 23rd Ave SW, Rochester, MN 55902.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Wilson family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020