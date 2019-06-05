|
|
Cassie Lynn Vandenhoy
Green Bay - Cassie Lynn Vandenhoy was born on March 7, 1960 to Ronald and Lois Kniess. She was the second oldest of 5 children. Being the only girl, she grew up fast and strong, always keeping up with the boys.
She was a graduate of Bay Port High School. She was a loyal and dedicated employee to Daanen and Janssen Inc for almost 20 years.
In November of 1982 she married Stephen Vandenhoy and together they had 3 beautiful children. Holly (Tony) Kalous, Christopher "Chip" Vandenhoy, and Mandy (Ryan) Turriff. Although their marriage did not last, their love and friendship always did. Over the years they also gained many bonus children: Jamie (Mary) Vandenhoy through marriage, along with Ashley Sustman and Jason (Melissa) Ness.
Cassie was one who always put others first. She would give you her last dollar if you needed it. She had a love for the Green Bay Packers, country music, anything Halloween, an ice cold Calico and Diet Coke while watching ME TV and most importantly her family. Nothing meant more to her than her children and grandchildren. She spent many hours watching numerous sport games, concerts, and anything and everything her kids and grandkids were in. She always had a smile on her face and her hugs were contagious. Cassie had a heart of gold.
Cassie is survived by her 3 children, Holly (Tony) Kalous, Christopher Vandenhoy, and Mandy (Ryan) Turriff and their father Stephen Vandenhoy, along with her bonus children Jamie (Mary ) Vandenhoy, Ashley Sustman, and Jason (Melissa) Ness. Her father Ronald Kniess and her step mother Judy Kniess. Her four brothers Dale Kniess, Mark Kniess, Ted Kniess and Tim (Michelle) Kniess. She was survived by her 10 grandchildren Kiley, Brenna, Haydin, Emma, Evelyn, Samuel, Abbey, Alexander, Parker and Ollie. Along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother Lois Kniess, grandparents, aunts and uncles.
Family and friends may visit Malcore (East) Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird St., Green Bay, on Friday, June 7, 2019, from 4 p.m. until the hour of Memorial Service at 7 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.malcorefuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from June 5 to June 6, 2019