Catherine A Peters
New Franken - With a heavy heart we announce the passing of our Mom, Catherine Ann Peters, 90, New Franken. Catherine was born July 28, 1930 to the late Nicholas J. and Anna C. (Klister) Brittnacher in a Green Bay hospital. On October 19, 1954 she married Gerald J. Peters at St. Paul Catholic Church, Wrightstown. He preceded her in death November 16, 2014. Catherine was a member of St. Kilian Catholic Church in New Franken. Mom was the definition of unconditional love. Her family was her pride and joy. Gatherings with family and friends made her day, making sure everyone was taken care of and happy. She will be remembered for her home cooking and baking. Her homemade bread was amazing. She loved to play bingo, lottery tickets and sneaking off to the casino every so often for fun. For her, a good cup of coffee, thrift shopping, a good sale and being the Queen of the remote control were simple pleasures. Going to the Chapel in Robinsonville was something she enjoyed at an early age. Her faith in Mary was an inspiration. Mom loved cheering for the Green Bay Packers. Win or lose she was a fan.
Catherine is survived by her nine children, Mark and Linda Peters, Raymond and Diane Peters, Ann and Steve Bins, James and Janet Peters, Ronald and Mary Peters, Mary Jo Peters, Kenneth and Annette Peters, Jean and William Brown, Carol and Mitchell Heling; along with 20 grandchildren, Gregory (Brooke) Peters, Andrew (Alicia) Peters, Carrianne (Daniel) Taicher, Laura (Jason) Shimko, Katie Peters, Adam (Holly) Peters, Jason Bins, Amy Bins, Sarah (David) Stajkowski, Scott Peters, Blake Peters, Nate (Theresa) Peters, Jon (Caley) Peters, Kendra Brown, Amanda Brown, Chris (Jessica) Brown, Justin (Jing) Brown, Mallory Heling, JC Heling; seven great grandchildren; four sisters, Charlotte Micksch, Marian Diny, Audrey (Marv) Fox, Rita Brittnacher; one brother, Nicky (Gail) Brittnacher; one brother in law, Norman Peters; two sisters in law, Marian Peters, Marina Peters; numerous nieces and nephews, too many to list but not forgotten.
Catherine was preceded in death by her husband Gerald; her parents, Anna and Nick Brittnacher; her mother in law and father in law, Anna and Joseph Peters; her infant grandson, Joseph "Joey" Peters; one brother, Ralph Brittnacher; one sister and three brothers in law, Eunice and Norbert Nackers, Thomas Micksch, Robert Diny; two sisters in law, Verona Peters, Dolores Peters.
As a precautionary impact of the Covid-19 Virus, a PRIVATE family funeral was held, Thursday, October 1, 2020 at St. Kilian Church, New Franken, with Rev. Carlo Villaluz officiating. Entombment in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum.
McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG, is assisting the Peters Family. www.mcmahonfh.com
The family would like to thank Anna's Place in New Franken, staff, residents and visitors that treated Mom with love and respect. Also, a special thank you to Unity Hospice, especially Dar. You were a blessing to us and Mom.
Mom's kind heart, strength, wisdom and spunk will live on like a legacy of love in all that knew her. Help us keep Mom's memory alive by doing something kind for someone else and expect nothing back. She was an exceptional woman who had an impact on so many.
The family argument always was "who was Mom's favorite?" Yet in the end - She made us feel we all were. We love you Mom and miss you already!