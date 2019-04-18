|
Catherine "Kay" A. Schwartz
Park Falls - Catherine "Kay" A. Schwartz, age 94 of Park Falls, WI passed away Monday, Apr 15, 2019 at Park Manor Nursing Home in Park Falls. Kay was born Jan 6, 1925 in Park Falls the daughter of Joseph and Katherine A. (Fenzl) Kundinger.
Kay attended schools in Park Falls and on Aug 27, 1949 she was united in marriage to Louis P. Schwartz in Park Falls. After she and Louis moved to Green Bay, she was a homemaker and they raised nine children together. In 1993 she and Louis moved back to Park Falls after they retired.
Survivors include five sons: Michael (Wendy) of Appleton, WI, Patrick of Park Falls, Dennis (Sue Radtke) of Suamico, Tom of Hubertus and Bob (Chris) of Pensaukee; four daughters: Mary (Joe) Johanik of Ashland, Peggy (Steve) Loritz of Green Bay, Shelly (Tom) Wery of Newton and Joan (Ivory) Ross of Cottage Grove, WI; 11 grandchildren, six step-grandchildren, one great-grandchild & six step-great grandchildren; two brothers: Charles Kundinger of Park Falls and James Kundinger of Fifield; brother-in-law: Phil Nessman of Park Falls; sister-in-law: Katherine Meneratti of Green Bay as well as several nieces, nephews and other relatives & friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Louis on Mar 9, 2016, brothers, Raymond & Leonard Kundinger, sisters, Betty Nessman, Delores Kundinger and Lorraine Taft; brothers-in-law, Erwin Taft, Leo & Bernard Schwartz; sisters-in-law, IIa Kundinger & Lucy Nissen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Apr 22, 2019 at Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Park Falls with Father Shaji Pazhukkathara as Celebrant.
A visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday at the Church in Park Falls and continue until the hour of service.
Interment will take place in Nola Cemetery, Park Falls.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 18, 2019