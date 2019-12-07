|
|
Catherine C. "Katie" Gehring
Allouez - Catherine C. "Katie" Gehring, age 93, of Allouez, passed peacefully Tuesday evening, December 3, 2019 at her home, surrounded by family. She was born June 9, 1926 in Appleton, WI, the oldest of 10 children born to the late Guy and Mae (Morgan) Portman.
Katie was a graduate of Holy Cross, Merrill, WI, Class on 1944. She continued her education at Marquette University where she earned her degree in Dental Hygiene. After earning her Bachelor's Degree, Katie worked as a dental hygienist locally in Green Bay. Catherine met the love of her life, John Gehring, while he was enlisted in the US Marine Corps, serving during the Korean War. Katie and John were united in marriage, August 2, 1952 and were married 46 wonderful years before John preceded her in death in 1999. Katie left the dental profession to focus on raising her 4 children.
Catherine was very active in the community and was a member of Junior Women's League and volunteered at the Curative Workshop.
Katie had an amazing sense of humor and an infectious laugh. She loved antiques and collecting Santas. Catherine loved the outdoors and enjoyed bird watching. Travel was one of her passions and Katie was fortunate to have visited many countries far and wide. Katie loved animals and she cared for many pets. Spending her summers at her cottages at Boot Lake and on Green Bay with her family was her greatest joy.
Catherine is survived by 2 children, Andrew and Christine Gehring; a granddaughter, Catherine "Katie" Barry and 4 siblings: Raymond Portman, Sheila (Chuck) Huhn, Sally Jansen and Nell Frye. She is further survived by a sister-in-law, Willa Portman and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by 2 children, Guy and Johnny Gehring and 5 siblings: Joan (David) Schlieman, Thomas Portman, Jeanne (Harlan) Marsh, Connie Portman and Patricia Portman; sister-in-law, Pat Portman and brother-in-law, Jim Jansen.
Visitation will be held at St. Willebrord Parish (209 S. Adams St., Green Bay), Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 9:30 am to 10:45 am. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11AM with Fr. Andrew Cribben, O. Praem, celebrant. Entombment will be in Allouez Catholic Cemetery & Chapel Mausoleum. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Katie's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Unity Hospice for their care and compassion that allowed Katie to stay in her home with her family during her final years.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019