Services Lyndahl Funeral Home 1350 Lombardi Avenue Green Bay , WI 54304 920-499-1223 Resources More Obituaries for Catherine George Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Catherine Charlotte George

Obituary Condolences Flowers Catherine Charlotte George



Green Bay - Catherine (Kitty) George was born on a farm in Croswell Michigan, one of ten siblings. After her mother passed away unexpectedly in her sleep when Kitty was only 8 years old, she accepted the overwhelming responsibility of raising her 9 siblings. To accomplish this, when she was 13, Kitty lied about her age, and landed a job at Pop Sullivan's Fish and Chips. After this job, she also worked at A and W as a waitress. Kitty then began a factory career working at Prestolite Electric where she worked for 38 years. For several years, Kitty enjoyed teaching Sunday school at Marysville United Methodist Church. Kitty married John George in August of 1961 and they had one daughter, Gina. Some of the fondest family memories that Kitty, John and Gina created were driving their red camper truck all over the country, only snacking on ring bologna with crackers and cheese during two vacations trips-- one to the Grand Canyon and the other to Bar Harbor Maine. While she was horseback riding along a steep trail in the Grand Canyon, Kitty's horse tripped, and she fell off, breaking her arm. She got up, rubbed some dirt on it, and finished the ride. When they got back to the ranger station, the ranger said "Damn, if you would have fallen off the edge, we would have thrown some flowers; as it is now, we have to pay for your entire medical bill." When she heard this, Kitty just kept laughing. She had a beautiful smile and a hearty laugh that once you heard it, you would never forget. Kitty was a wonderful mother and was notorious for attending every single Fairview High School track meet (whether at home or 3 hours away) and for providing a virtually endless supply of Pepsi and Snickers bars for the entire track team to munch on. The vocation that Kitty enjoyed the most was working with John as assistant apartment managers at Warren House Apartments in Ogden, Utah. The friendships they forged there while swimming in the pool and celebrating birthday parties were life-changing and Kitty liked being semi-retired in a beautiful part of the country. Kitty had a wonderful sense of humor. For example, she stayed married to John for 58 years, even after he inadvertently melted her wedding ring in the fireplace, and she had to dig it out of the ashes. Undoubtedly, Kitty's greatest joy was spending time with her three grandchildren, Jared, Jonathan and Shelby. Over the past 18 months, Kitty resided at Autumns Promise Assisted Living facility where she was well known and loved for her beautiful singing and whistling and for her artistic creations. The family would like to thank Dr. Kathleen McDougal of Prevea Clinic, Maria and multiple other caregivers from Compassus Hospice, and especially Nicole and Wendy and all of the staff at Autumns Promise Assisted Living for the excellent care and loving compassion they showed to Kitty daily during her time of need. Kitty is survived by her husband, John; little sister, Wanda; niece, Debbie; daughter, Gina (Steve); and grandchildren Jared, Jonathan and Shelby. Services will be held privately.



"Arise, shine, for your LIGHT has come, and the glory of the LORD has risen upon you." ISAIAH 60:1 Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries