Catherine Joyce Lagerbloom
Green Bay - Catherine Joyce Lagerbloom, age 91, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2019 at Allouez Parkside Village. She was born on March 21, 1928 in Merrill, Wisconsin to Carl Madson and Catherine (Hansen) Madson. She was one of six children: brothers, Jim Madson and Darwin Madson, sisters, Ann Michaels and Ellen Peters, are all deceased, and she is survived by her sister, Rosalie Williams, Aurora, IL. She was Godmother to Nancee (Madson) Sullivan (deceased). She married John J. Lagerbloom (deceased), on April 24, 1948. She is also survived by her daughter Teresa Lagerbloom Kidder, Green Bay, granddaughters, Callie Kidder (Geoffrey) Lacy, Green Bay, and Lindsay (Ryan) McGuan, LaCrosse, and five great grandchildren, Wyatt Curtis Lacy, Shannon Perry Lacy, Regan John McGuan, Molly Jo McGuan, and Emma Jane McGuan, two sisters-in-law, Mary Lagerbloom and Jean Lagerbloom, and many loved nieces, nephews, and friends.
When Joyce was in her seventies, she recalled many of her life experiences in a document she called "My Childhood Memories and More!" Joyce was raised on an 80-acre farm with no electricity or indoor plumbing which she recalled her family purchased for $1,800. Her brothers began working on the farm after eighth grade, while Joyce was the first of her siblings to attend high school. Joyce noted many of the challenges and adventures of farm life; however, she emphasized the joy they shared as a family.
Joyce had a variety of jobs during her life, including as a waitress, a store clerk, a bookkeeper, and a tax collector. Joyce loved the outdoors and animals, especially birds, cats, and wolves. Most important to Joyce was her family and friends. She was a devoted wife and mom, and her life revolved around family and friends. She was a great cook. She loved chocolate and even put it in her beef stew as the "secret ingredient". She took joy in teaching her young granddaughters how to can pickles and make donuts, and the kitchen was filled with laughter and fun. She was tickled to give them "coffee", which was more milk and sugar than coffee, but it made them feel so special. She taught them many card games and always had time for a game whenever they asked. She proudly shared with anyone all the things her granddaughters and great grandchildren did. In the months before her death, she was delighted with all their visits. She always greeted her daughter Terrie the same way, with a smile and "hello, Darlin'".
She loved sports and she bowled on a team (167 average), was on a dart team, was on a billiards team, she enjoyed golf, and she loved fishing. She and John often fished with her brother Jim and his wife, Sylvia in Michigan.
Joyce ended her story with these words: "Well, this has been an interesting journey for me. I hope it has been for you." She lived a full life of faith, family, and friends and now has begun a new life with old friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 16th from 10 AM - 11 AM at St. Matthew Catholic Parish, 130 St. Matthew Street, Green Bay. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM. Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions has been entrusted with arrangements. For directions or to leave a message of remembrance please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers at Allouez Parkside Village and Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care given to Joyce.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019