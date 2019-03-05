|
|
Cathy Dunn Guyette
De Pere - Catherine Jean "Cathy" Dunn Guyette, 67, De Pere, passed away on March 3, 2019 following a year long battle with cancer. The daughter of Harold and Jean (Holbert) Dunn was born June 4, 1951 in Marshfield.
Cathy was one of four children, and a graduate of Green Bay West High School. She went on to graduate from UWGB in 1984.
In 1983, she met Joe Guyette in unemployment class. He asked her on a date and she stood him up the first time. They each got jobs and eventually married in De Pere in 1988. Cathy spent most of her career as a coordinator for a caregiving company.
Upon her retirement, Cathy and Joe took in one of the residents of the care facility Cathy managed. She had the biggest heart, and was caring for others even in her final days.
Cathy is survived by husband Joe; daughter Rebecca "Becki" (Tom Frisque); grandson, Brandon (Racheal) Baker; great-grandchildren, Cameron and Alaina; sister, Beth (Peter) Moon. She is further survived by countless friends and members of her extended family.
She was preceded by parents, Harold and Jean; brothers, Michael and Tom, and other members of her extended family.
Family and friends may visit at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Visitation will continue at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019. A short prayer service will take place at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Cathy's name. To send online condolences, please visit www.ryanfh.com
The family would like to thank Rick, Karie, Mike and Denise Willems for their love, as well as Unity Hospice for their unbelievable care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019