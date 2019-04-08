|
|
Cathy Volm
Green Bay - Cathy Volm, Green Bay, passed away on April 6, 2019 with her family by her side. Cathy was born on July 12, 1950 to Marylain (Long) and the late Ralph McClain. On February 15, 1969 she married Robert F. Volm.
She was employed by many offices in the Green Bay area especially account firms for the tax seasons. Her most important job in her life was raising her two children. She dearly loved them and her four grandchildren. She was able to help babysit and spend many days with her granddaughters Mya and Madelyn Monahan. Many happy days were shared with them having tea parties, reading books, playing games, sleepovers, cooking challenges, watching them at their many activities, having playdates with a special friend, Doreen Patzke and her granddaughter, Braelin and just being together. Cathy also loved animals of any kind, but especially her dog and constant companion, Carly and many cats over the years. She never wanted to see any animal not being loved like they should be. Cathy also enjoyed times with her family, going up to their cottage in Silvercliff and watching her flowers grow, shopping, traveling especially to Madeira Beach, FL, Wisconsin Dells with Mya and Madelyn and enjoying time with many special friends. For 22 years, until her illness, she spent many days a week at the YMCA exercising and socializing. She developed many close friendships there.
Survivors include her loving husband, Robert, son, Robert (Dana) Volm, daughter, Lisa (Eric) Monahan, grandsons, Robert and Zachary Volm, granddaughters, Mya and Madelyn Monahan, all of Green Bay, mother, Marylain McClain, Mountain, WI, Brothers, Rob (Shelly) McClain, Mountain, WI and Randy McClain, Texas, Sister in law, Julie Mapson, MN, brother in law, Alfred (Mary Jane) Volm, Green Bay, a special nephew, Josh (Chelsea) McClain, and great niece, Lydia McClain, MN. She is further survived nieces, nephews, and many special friends who were always so supportive.
Preceding her in death are her father, Ralph McClain, Jr., and grandparents, Chester (Lena) Long and Ralph (Dora) McClain.
Family and friends may gather from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N. Webster Avenue, De Pere with a funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Mike Huff officiating. Online condolences may be offered at www.cotterfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Happily Ever After, a no kill animal shelter in Green Bay, at www.heanokill.org in Cathy's name.
A special thanks to Dr. Walter Longo of Froedert Hospital, Dr. Mark Juckett of Carbone Cancer Center, Dr. Tim Culligan, all of the Helping Angels at One Day Services, St. Mary's Hospital for their patience, especially Sara and Stacy. The family would also like to thank the staff at Green Bay Oncology, especially the lab personnel.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 8, 2019