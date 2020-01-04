|
Cecelia Forrest
LEDGEVIEW - Cecelia Forrest, 101 ½, Ledgeview, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019. She was born on June 28, 1918 to the late Bohumil and Mary (Stengl) Lukas. Cecelia married Roy Forrest and he preceded her in death on Jan. 14, 1981. She lived in Antigo, moved to De Pere in 1959 and lived in Ledgeview at the present time. Cecelia worked as a printer assistant.
Survivors include her children, Joelene (Walter) Kurowski, Suamico; Eugene Forrest, De Pere; Kenneth Forrest, Ledgeview; Laurel Conlee, Waukesha; four grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; two sisters-in-law, Jean and Joy Forrest.
Cecelia was preceded in death by her parents; husband Roy; daughter-in-law Katherine Forrest; grandson Roy Forrest; seven brothers and sisters.
Family and friends may call at the Pfotenhauer Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Howard-Suamico location, 1145 Cardinal Lane on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 1 until 2:00 p.m. Funeral Service 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Paul Davis officiating. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020