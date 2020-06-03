Cecilia Smurawa
GREEN BAY - Cecilia Smurawa, age 92, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital. Daughter of the late Casmier and Pauline (Lepak) Bruskiewicz, Cecilia was born on November 16, 1927. She was united in marriage to Chester Smurawa on May 6, 1950. He preceded her in death on January 27, 1970.
She was a cleaning lady for many years and was secretary for twenty years for a singles club, where she enjoyed Polka dancing, traveling, camping and just visiting family. She enjoyed the grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Cecilia volunteered at Altrusa House and St. Vincent de Paul. Her relaxation was playing cards for pennies, puzzles and search a word.
Cecilia and Chester had six children, James (Diane) Smurawa; Pat (Tom) Robertson; Phyllis Ripley (Joe Kvitek); Julian Smurawa; Joe (Willy) Smurawa and Jeff (Christina) Smurawa; 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. We all miss you already Sweet Sweet Momma.
Cecilia was preceded in death by her husband Chester; her parents; sisters, Mary Smurawa, Agnes Wasielewski, Elizabeth Boyer; brother Leo Bruskiewicz.
Private service at Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
A special thank you to all the doctors, nurses, caregivers and social workers for taking such good care of mother. Also thank you to Country Villa for their special care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.