Services
Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
186 E Pulaski St
Pulaski, WI 54162
920-822-3221
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Assumption BVM Church
Pulaski, WI
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Assumption BVM Church
Pulaski, WI
Celeste Johanski


1920 - 2020
Celeste Johanski Obituary
Celeste Johanski

Allouez - Celeste M. Johanski, 99, long-term resident of Allouez, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 26, 2020, at Wyndemere Assisted Living in Green Bay, where she had been a resident for the past seven years. The daughter of Eduardo Yuliano and Lydia (Romano) Yuliano, Celeste was born June 9, 1920, in Naples, Italy. She came to the United States in 1923, and lived in the greater New York City area until she was 20 at which time she moved to San Diego, California.

There she met her late husband, James G. Johanski, Jr., who was a Marine stationed in San Diego. On April 16, 1944, they were married at St. Joseph Cathedral in San Diego, and later moved to Green Bay where they raised their four children.

Celeste was a secretary for many years at a physician's office and later at Northwestern National Life Insurance Company. A long-time parishioner at St. Willebrord Catholic Church in Green Bay, she compiled the weekly Sunday bulletin for many years. She was also Girl Scout leader, volunteer, and homemaker who loved crafts, cooking, baking, and shopping. She was known for her parties and "famous" Italian dinners.

Survivors include her four children: PJ (Walter H.) Culver, James E. (Suzy) Johanski, Wendy (Tom) Luljak, and Teri Kolb; seven grandchildren: Matthew and Luke, Megan and Jonathan; Lauren, Ryan, and Erin; and eleven great-grandchildren: Hannah and Ian, Lilly, Charlie and Ava, Addy and Livi, Jonah and Solomon, George and Francis; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Celeste was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jim in 2003; her brother, Steven Young, and sisters-in-law Lee Young and Helen Johanski.

Family and friends are invited to gather on Thursday, March 5th at Assumption BVM Church in Pulaski, at 10 a.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, OFM presiding. Entombment will take place in Allouez Catholic Mausoleum.

Online Condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
