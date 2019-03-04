Celestine Mary Ann Ray



Green Bay - Celestine Mary Ann "Celeste" Ray, age 86, of Green Bay, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019. She was born April 6, 1932 in Stephenson, MI, daughter of the late Stanley and Frances (Wiklinski) Lewandowski.



Celestine grew up on a farm in Stephenson and later the family relocated to Milwaukee, WI. Celeste married August Ray, January 23, 1955 in Milwaukee, WI and eventually settled in Green Bay. The couple was blessed with 5 children. Celestine was a bookkeeper for the Premonstratensian Fathers (Norbertine Order), retiring after 38 years of service. She was a woman of strong faith and a member of St. Francis Xavier Cathedral.



Celeste enjoyed many hobbies including cooking, gardening, reading, attending Polish classes and was very committed to her prayers and meditations. She had a vibrant personality that radiated to those she encountered. The fond memories of her life and family will be remembered and cherished by those she leaves behind.



Celestine is survived by her son and caregiver, Tim Ray; her sons, Mark and Paul ("Gigi") Ray; 3 grandchildren: Ariana, Giovanni and Olivia; a daughter, Mary Ann (Joe) Torrez and a daughter-in-law, Lisa Noeldner-Ray and her daughter, Lexi Noeldner.



She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, John Ray and siblings, Philomena Wutkiewicv and Wayne Lewandowski.



Visitation will be held at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral (139 S. Madison St., Green Bay), Friday, March 8, 2019 from 1:30 to 3:30 PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 3:30 PM. Entombment will be in Allouez Catholic Mausoleum. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary