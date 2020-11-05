Celina A. Vande Voort
Green Bay - Celina A. Vande Voort of Green Bay passed away on November 4, 2020. She was born on October 27, 1923 to William and Laona (LaPlant) Jacobs.
She is survived by her 5 daughters: Linda Woldt, Sandie Armsworthy, Lori Klarkowski, Julie Perrigoue, and Becky Barth. She also leaves behind her sisters, Annabelle Skaletski and Mary Lou Jacobs, and her brothers, Ronnie Jacobs and Father Bill Jacobs; along with 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Her husband, Richard preceded her in death, as well as her 2 sons, Keith and Scott along with her sister, Arlene Verheyden and 2 brothers, Bob and Russ Jacobs.
The family would like to thank the staff at Moraine Ridge and Reflections for their compassionate care over the past several years.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private celebration of Celina's life will be held by her family. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
.