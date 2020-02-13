|
Ceylon "Andy" Anderson
Sturgeon Bay - Ceylon "Andy" Anderson, 79, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on Feb. 13, 2020 at Sturgeon Bay Health Services. He was born Sept. 21, 1940 in Door County to Elden and Alice (Charney) Anderson. On Feb. 19, 1966 he married Marilyn Kinnard at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Institute.
Ceylon "Andy" was an avid Packer and Brewers Fan. He had a love for fishing and playing sheepshead. Andy also had a great love for the outdoors. He was employed for over 30 years by Evergreen Nursery in Sturgeon Bay.
He is survived by his wife, 5 children: Jim (Nancy) Anderson, Sturgeon Bay; Scott Anderson, Sturgeon Bay; Julie (Jerry) Popour, Sturgeon Bay; Lisa Anderson, Sturgeon Bay; and Karen (Stephanie) Anderson, Kaukauna; 5 grandchildren: Meagan (Mike) Brull, Breanna Rass, Tyler Anderson, Brad Popour, and Jared Anderson; 4 great-grandchildren, Andyn, Ella, and Averi Brull, and Izabella Kimber; special nieces and nephews, and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson Devon Michael Anderson, 2 sisters, Eleanor (Lloyd) Robson and Shirley (Carroll) Knudson, and in-laws, William and Lorraine Jandrin-Kinnard.
Visitation will be at the Forbes Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay on Monday Feb. 17, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:30 pm. A prayer service will be conducted at 7:30 pm by Rev. Robert Stegmann.
Special thanks to Unity Hospice and Sturgeon Bay Health Services for the wonderful care and support.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020